Recall issued for smoked salmon sold at Port Angeles butcher shop

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Port Angeles butcher shop was forced to pull salmon from its shelves and coolers after the products positive for Listeria.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) flagged the smoked wild white king salmon sold at Sunrise Meats Inc. for possible contamination.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms,” according to WSDA.

It primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns, according to the USDA.

The recall was based on routine sample testing done by WSDA.

Sunrise Meats and the WSDA are still investigating the source of the problem.

People who purchased the salmon with a sell by/use by date of July 21, 2025 are asked not to eat the product and return it to where they purchased it from for a full refund.

For more information, visit the WSDA website.

Sunrise Meats has not reported any illnesses associated with this recall.

©2025 Cox Media Group