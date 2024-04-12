Wrongful death lawsuit filed after Beyond Wonderland shooting last June

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The families of Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation.

Local nurses, Escamilla and Ruiz were both killed in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre during the Beyond Wonderland music festival in June 2023. The women were believed to have been shot randomly.

The lawsuit claims that Live Nation had strict policies against drugs and weapons at the festival but they did not enforce those policies.

The man accused of shooting the two women is a former United States Army Specialist James Kelly. Kelly reportedly told investigators that he was using mushrooms at the music festival and thought that the world was ending.

KIRO 7 reached out to Live Nation for comment but has not yet heard back.