Wrong-way driver arrested after crashing into WSP trooper on I-5

A 19-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning after crashing into a Washington State Patrol trooper while going the wrong way on I-5.

According to Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol, the 19-year-old drove the wrong way on Interstate 5 four separate times while trying to get away from police before a trooper finally intervened to stop him.

Despite taking the hit, WSP says the trooper was able to arrest the man without further incident, and nobody was seriously hurt.

Trooper Watts says the 19-year-old is now in custody for first-degree assault, eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, and reckless endangerment.

A female passenger in the car was also arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle as well due to her involvement.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m., and the left three lanes of I-5 near State Route 512 were closed while troopers cleaned up. The highway was cleared just before 3 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

