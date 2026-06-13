WPZ’s sloth bear Bowie recovered from surgery, back for public viewing

SEATTLE — Visitors to the Woodland Park Zoo can once again look forward to seeing one of Seattle’s cutest baby animals - Bowie, the sloth bear.

After undergoing surgery for a fractured femur earlier this year, Bowie will be returning to her Banyan Wilds habitat with her mom, Kushali.

Bowie was initially suspected of being injured when staff noticed her keeping her right leg off the ground. After a successful surgery and weeks recovering in an off-view den, Bowie healed well and is ready to resume charming the hearts of Seattle zoo-goers.

First introduced to the public in April of last year, Bowie is one of just over four dozen Sloth Bears held in captivity, according to the Woodland Park Zoo.

She and her family are part of the Sloth Bear Species Survival Plan, developed by the Association of Accredited Zoos and Aquariums to protect the dwindling population.

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