World Cup ends and Revive I-5 begins in Seattle

SEATTLE — It’s been a treat for Seattle commuters for the past few weeks on I-5 through Seattle during the World Cup games, following a respite from the immense Revive I-5 project.

Now that the World Cup games have concluded in Seattle, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plans to continue Revive I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge.

This means back to the express lanes open northbound only for the rest of this project, which is scheduled until the end of the year. Also, the heavily used on-ramp from Roanoke Avenue to northbound I-5 will be closed during the duration. This will send added volumes to both the mainline and express lanes.

Revive I-5 resumes Friday

Schedule of northbound I-5 closures and reductions:

Jan. 9 – 12: weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone set up).

Jan. 12 – June 5: months-long two-left northbound I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.

June 5 – 8: weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone removal).

June 8 – July 10: Revive I-5 will pause work and remove the Ship Canal Bridge work zone for FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle.

July 10 -13: weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone set up).

July 13 – end of 2026: months-long two right northbound I-5 lane reduction across the Ship Canal Bridge.

End of 2026: weekend-long full northbound I-5 closure (work zone removal).

Weekend-long full closures for work zone set up or removal are weather dependent. Crews need dry weather to re-stripe lanes. That means if the weather is too rainy, crews will reschedule.

Express lanes

Express lanes will operate northbound only 24 hours a day for all Revive I-5 lane reductions and closures in 2026. Express lanes will not run southbound as they typically do in the mornings. When northbound I-5 is reduced from four lanes to two, as it is during this phase of construction, even a single collision or disabled vehicle can significantly disrupt traffic. Keeping express lanes operating northbound helps reduce the risk of a full northbound shutdown and gives traffic operators greater flexibility to respond to incidents. Expect delays, especially during the morning hours. Before using the express lanes, please note:

All drivers may use the express lanes. However, some ramps are HOV-only. Express lanes have a height restriction of 14 feet 7 inches.

Express lanes return to mainline I-5 at Northgate.

Express lanes do not provide access to SR 520.

Northbound express lane entrances from downtown Seattle:

Fifth Avenue/Columbia-Cherry Streets (HOV-only).

Ninth Avenue/Pike-Pine Street (HOV-only).

Howell Street/Eastlake Avenue.

Mercer Street.

The first exit on northbound running express lanes is Northeast 42nd Street in the University District. Northbound express lane exits include:

Northeast 42nd Street.

Lake City Way Northeast.

Northgate Way/ Northeast 103rd Street.

See the maps and diagrams section for details.

Revive I-5 will continue in the southbound I-5 lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge in 2027 with a combination of full closures and lane reductions. Details will be shared as they become available.

Nate Connors is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Follow him on X. Read more of his stories here. Submit news tips here.

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