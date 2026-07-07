Apartments damaged, construction building a ‘total loss’ after fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A two-alarm fire impacted multiple buildings along South Puget Sound Avenue in Tacoma last night.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, the fire started in a construction building located between two apartment complexes at around 9 p.m. Monday.

Luckily, nobody was injured, and the fire is now under control.

The construction building was declared a total loss. An apartment building to the south sustained exterior fire damage, while the apartment building directly to the north suffered extensive fire damage, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators were on the scene early Tuesday morning, looking into the cause of the fire, and Puget Sound Avenue was blocked between 38th and 43rd as crews responded to the incident. Central Pierce Engine 61 and West Pierce Engine 20 provided mutual aid, responding to other calls in Tacoma while TFD crews were busy fighting the apartment fire.

Crews are expected to remain on scene for several hours on Tuesday.

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