Seattle neighborhood loses business during World Cup matches

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Chinatown-International District held its second World Cup Watch party on Monday, but it was not all fun and games in the CID, where businesses have some serious concerns.

“Well, the World Cup match days are the worst business days I’ve ever had since opening my business. It’s been really kind of a bummer,” said Vince Vu, who owns a bake shop in the neighborhood.

Business owners in the Chinatown-International District say it’s a familiar pattern on match days in Seattle: the streets and parking spots fill up, and visitors walk away to other neighborhoods.

Community activist Tanya Woo said business drops about 22% on match days. She felt the city should have done more to promote the neighborhood.

”Many of our businesses are mom-and-pops who are very focused on just trying to survive. We’re not thriving yet; we’re still surviving. And so I think we were hoping from outside organizations and from the city, especially,” she said

The neighborhood’s reputation for crime hasn’t helped either. However, locals say a heightened police presence – in trouble spots like Little Saigon – has helped.

“Yeah, police are always there. I think it’s safe,” said Susan Chen. Chen, who works at a restaurant near 12th and Jackson, believes the situation is improving. “Much better. Much, much better.”

Woo says it’s time to focus on the neighborhood’s improvements and move ahead.

“I think for now what has been done has been done and we can only look forward. We’re hoping to have a conversation with the city on things we could do better for the next event.”

They know there will be other major events in Seattle. Next time, the CID wants to be a greater part of it.

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