Woodland Park Zoo’s Wild Lanterns return with new 21+ fun, activities

SEATTLE — The Wild Lanterns at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo return this winter with new 21-year-old and older fun and activities.

According to the Woodland Park Zoo, a wildlife conservation organization and zoological garden in Seattle’s Phinney Ridge neighborhood, the Wild Lanterns, presented by BECU, will illuminate your holidays from Nov. 15 to Jan. 19, 2025, from 4 - 9 p.m. The installation is an " ... all-new, immersive, wild wonder that promises a magical holiday experience for all!” the zoo said on its website.

Visitors can view the Mystical Forest installation where mystical tree fairies and unicorns are. There’s also a Jungle Canopy, Bright Desert Highway, Birds of Paradise, Marvelous Mammals, and Interactive Lantern installation throughout the space.

“Let your imagination take flight in the Birds of Paradise zone, swan into this area where magnificent peacocks flaunt their flamboyant plumes and birds of a feather perch on enchanted branches,” the zoo said.

There’s also new fun and activities specifically for adults 21 years and older. Join the zoo for the Night Owls on Dec. 5 and Jan. 2. Two more events include Low Sensory Nights on Nov. 20, Dec. 11 and Jan. 9, and Holiday Senior Stroll Nights on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.

There are several departments to visit at the zoo including African Savanna, Family Farm, Giraffe Barn, Raptor Center, Temperate Forest and two tropical trails and rainforest zones to choose from.

Tickets are about $34 for anyone older than 13 years old and about $30 for children. Toddlers and babies get in for free. Members receive 20% off.

Tickets are about $18 for general admission outside of the installation. For more information about tickets, click here.

Please note that the Wild Lanterns will close on Mondays, except for Dec. 16, 23, 30 and New Year’s Day. The installation will also close for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, according to the zoo’s website. Then, in January, Wild Lanterns will change to a Thursday – Sunday weekly opening and will be closed Mondays through Wednesdays.

The zoo is regularly open Sunday-Monday from 9:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and parking is available at $7. View the map here.





