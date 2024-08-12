Woodland Park Zoo workers reach tentative agreement on new contract

The Joint Crafts Council (JCC) Coalition of Unions, representing approximately 200 Woodland Park Zoo employees, has reached a tentative agreement with zoo management on a new contract, according to a statement released by the union on Monday.

The agreement, which is fully recommended by the union’s negotiations committee, is now subject to ratification by the union members.

The proposed contract follows months of negotiations centered on key issues, including affordable healthcare, equitable wages, and the long-term well-being of the animals.

The union had previously signaled the possibility of a strike if their demands were not met, citing concerns over low wages, high turnover, and the impact on animal care standards.

“We are excited to present this fully-recommended contract proposal to our members for their consideration,” said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 117.

He praised the leadership and solidarity shown by the union coalition throughout the bargaining process, highlighting the dedication of the zoo workers who play a crucial role in the zoo’s operations.

The JCC Coalition of Unions represents 34 different classifications of zoo workers, including animal keepers, veterinary technicians, carpenters, and laborers.

The coalition includes unions such as Teamsters Local 117, IATSE Local 15, and IBEW 46, among others.

Union members will have the opportunity to review and vote on the proposed contract in the coming weeks.

If ratified, the agreement would resolve the potential for a strike that could have closed the zoo and significantly disrupted animal care.

The zoo and the unions have been in negotiations for the past ten months, with tensions rising as workers expressed frustration over the zoo’s failure to value and retain experienced staff.

The next steps will be determined by the outcome of the union members vote on the tentative agreement.

