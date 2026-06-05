Your Seattle-area weekend events guide: Pride, pinball, and car shows!

June is here, and with these long summer days, that means plenty of daylight to soak up the sun and get out and have some fun!

There are plenty of Seattle-area weekend events to start your summer.

Pride month is here

June is Pride month, and it is the first weekend of celebrations, including Pride in the Park on Capitol Hill. This annual kickoff event will have everything you need, including live music and performances, over 80 booths of vendors and non-profits, food trucks, and a nonstop dance floor going throughout the day. Pride in the Park is Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Volunteer Park and is free to attend.

Saturday in Bellevue is the Paws and Pride Dog Walk, which is a one-mile walk for people and pups to celebrate the start of Pride. Make sure you and your dog come dressed to impress during the RuPaw’s Dog costume contest with awards for creativity, best in show, and matching looks. After the walk, you can enjoy food trucks and booths from local vendors, a beer and mimosa garden for those of age, and live entertainment. Paws and Pride is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bellevue Downtown Park.

It is one of my favorite weekends of the year in Tacoma, something I have done just about every year that I have lived here in Washington. It is the Northwest Pinball and Arcade show, and it is a weekend full of high-stakes pinball action and hundreds of other games that are all free to play with your ticket. The Northwest Pinball and Arcade show is not only a great event for you and the family, but also acts as an interactive museum that ranges from original wooden pinball machines to the latest and greatest in the world of pinball. There are also workshops, panel discussions, tournaments, and lots more. The Northwest Pinball and Arcade show runs Friday through Sunday at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. Kids under 12 get in free, but will still need to check in for a ticket.

Seattle-area weekend events include dance, festivals

The Seattle International Dance Festival begins this weekend, bringing dance companies from around the world, including Africa, Asia, and North America, to the Broadway Performance Hall on Capitol Hill. According to the event’s website, this is a rare opportunity to see the scope of contemporary dance and the impact the art form has across the globe. The Seattle International Dance Festival begins Saturday and runs through the weekend.

The Festál series continues at the Seattle Center Armory this weekend with the Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival. Learn about the culture, people, food, fashion, and plenty more during this free event on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a variety of performances highlighting the music, dances, and culture of the Philippines to enjoy throughout the weekend. The fun starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Fishing, hiking, and car shows round out the weekend

If you want to get out on the water this weekend to try to hook the big one, it is Free Fishing Weekend. That means fishing licenses are not required to fish for many fish species in Washington. You will still need a license to fish for salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, halibut, and all shellfish, but the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said it will be a great weekend to fish for Rainbow trout, largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow perch, and plenty more. Get more details from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. In addition to free fishing, it is also a Discovery Pass free weekend, meaning you will not need a Discovery Pass to get out this weekend.

As you might have heard on “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio, Friday night at Pacific Raceways in Kent is the All High School Drags and Car Show. There will be a variety of races, ranging from student races to alumni and instructors, giving you a chance to experience what we were told is one of the best family-friendly entertainment options around. According to the event’s website, all you need is a car that makes it from the starting line to the finish line. There will also be a chance to race the King County Sheriffs on the track and plenty of classic cars on display during the car show. The 55th Annual Green River College High School Drags and Car Show is tonight at Pacific Raceways, with gates opening at 4 p.m.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

What’s on your summer to-do list? Let me know atpaulh@kiroradio.com.

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