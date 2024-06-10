Woodland Park Zoo welcomes three snow leopard cubs

SEATTLE — Three snow leopard cubs born on May 27 are the first to be born at the Woodland Park Zoo since 2017.

The parents, Marai and Aibek, were paired under a species survival plan to preserve the snow leopard population.

The cubs are currently enjoying bonding time with their mother away from the public eye. They are expected to be introduced to their outdoor exhibit in a couple of months.

“As a first-time mom, Marai has amazed us with the level of care she’s been giving her cubs,” Chris Scheetz, an animal keeper at Woodland Park Zoo said. “Given how vocal and active the cubs already are, we’re excited for guests to see them later this summer, and we expect they will bring a lot of energy and excitement to the snow leopard habitat.”

The cubs will have limited contact with zoo staff and will be fed by Marai for three months before they are introduced to solid food.

“These cubs are critical to help sustain a healthy population of snow leopards at zoos around the world, and they will go on to be incredible conservation ambassadors for their cousins in the wild,” Erin Sullivan, an animal curator at Woodland Park Zoo said.

Names of the cubs have not been made public.

