SEATTLE — At nearly one month old, the Woodland Park Zoo welcomed a new female Humboldt penguin chick, the zoo said in a release.

KIRO 7 News cameras got a look inside the zoo facility where the chick is being cared for before she joins the penguin colony in the outdoor habitat this summer.

Woodland Park Zoo welcomes new penguin chick

She hatched on March 28 and has yet to be named but is living in a nesting burrow with her mom Mimi, and dad Gomez, the zoo said.

