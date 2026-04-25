Woodland Park Zoo says ‘furwell’ to three snow leopards

SEATTLE — Woodland Park Zoo is preparing to say goodbye to three snow leopards.

Lenny, Phyllis and Raya are at an age when they would naturally separate from their mother and will now be moved to different zoos. They’ll each move to a different accredited zoo.

Guests are encouraged to come say their final ‘furwells’ by April 29. According to the zoo, Lenny will be the first to move. Phyllis and Raya’s move dates are pending.

The cubs were born in May of 2024 at the zoo under the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan. It’s a cooperative breeding program across accredited zoos to help ensure a healthy, self-sustaining population of the species.

Marai and Aibek will continue to live at the zoo.

Woodland Park Zoo has been caring for snow leopards since the zoo’s first snow leopards arrived in 1972 from the USSR.

Snow leopards are listed as a Vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List. According to the Seattle-based Snow Leopard Trust, the population of these vulnerable big cats in the wild is estimated to be between 4,000 and 6,390.

The snow leopard is native to Central and South Asia and Russia, including in Afghanistan, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal and Pakistan.

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