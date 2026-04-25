Orphaned kittens rescued after their mother was hit by a car in Belfair

BELFAIR, Wash. — The Humane Society of Mason County saved a litter of kittens after their mother was hit by a car and died in Belfair.

The cat belonged to an outdoor colony that was being cared for by a community member.

Mason County kittens

“When we heard the news of poor mom’s demise, we knew that time was critical to find and provide care for her babies. Without mom, these kittens wouldn’t survive,” the shelter said.

A volunteer and a staffer quickly started searching for where the kittens might be hiding and they found four hiding under a shed.

Mason County shed

Armed with shovels, flashlights and a cat carrier, the pair got the kittens to safety. It took about three hours.

“One came out of the side and tried to hide in the boards, so I grabbed him. The other three were a challenge. We dug a tunnel just barely big enough for me to crawl into and grabbed them one by one,” the volunteer shared.

Kittens rescued in Belfair

The kittens are approximately four weeks old and need to be bottle fed until they’re old enough for wet food.

The shelter says it has an experienced bottle baby foster who has taken them into her home for the time being.

“The kittens - Trey, Spider, Erica and Atari - are growing healthy and strong in foster,” the shelter shared.

If you’re interested in helping the shelter, click here.

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