Woodland Park Zoo says farewell to last Malayan tapir as Ulan moves to Fresno

Woodland Park Zoo will soon bid farewell to its last remaining Malayan tapir, a 12-year-old female named Ulan, who will be relocated to Fresno Chaffee Zoo at the end of this month, according to zoo officials.

Ulan, a resident of Woodland Park Zoo since 2013, will make her final appearance in the zoo’s Trail of Vines habitat on August 27 before she heads to her new home in Fresno, California.

At Fresno Chaffee Zoo, she will join a male tapir named Willium in the Kingdoms of Asia habitat, where she will eventually share space with a pair of babirusas.

Malayan tapirs are among the most ancient large mammals, with their appearance having changed little over millions of years.

Weighing as much as a light horse, these animals are known for their unique prehensile noses, which they use to pluck leaves and fruit.

Tapirs are also excellent swimmers, often using their snouts as snorkels. They are closely related to horses and rhinos, as they share an odd number of toes—four on each front foot and three on each back foot.

Ulan became the sole tapir at Woodland Park Zoo after her daughter, Sempurna, moved to Calgary Zoo earlier this year, and her companion, Bintang, passed away last year due to age-related issues.

The move to Fresno is part of the Malayan Tapir Species Survival Plan, which aims to ensure the survival of this endangered species, with fewer than 2,500 remaining in the wild.

Erin Sullivan, an animal curator at Woodland Park Zoo, expressed mixed emotions about Ulan’s departure, noting that the tapir had inspired countless visitors with her unique appearance and engaging personality.

“We’re going to miss her, but we’re excited for her new adventures ahead,” Sullivan said.

Following Ulan’s move, the zoo’s tapir exhibit will close for several months as upgrades are made to improve the animals’ welfare and enhance the visitor experience.

The planned renovations include replacing the concrete floor in the tapir barn with a softer substrate, improving drainage, and adding new features to the exterior habitat.

The zoo also plans to introduce a pair of new tapirs when the exhibit reopens next spring.

