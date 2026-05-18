King County sees rise in domestic violence deaths as two murder-suicides hit Bellevue, Kent in 1 day

King County prosecutors are warning of a troubling rise in domestic violence-related deaths across the region after two murder-suicides happened last Tuesday in Bellevue and Kent.

The incidents happened on the same day a regional domestic violence task force had convened to discuss how to address cases in which perpetrators have no prior criminal history or involvement with law enforcement.

“We are seeing a troubling rise in domestic violence-related violent deaths, especially in South King County, including intimate partner homicides, family homicides, and murder-suicides,” said David Martin, chair of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office domestic violence unit. “What stands out to a lot of us is that many of these cases — almost all of them — had little legal system involvement before the violence escalated.”

2 murder-suicides in one day highlight a hidden crisis in King County

In the Bellevue case, the details emerged while the task force was in the middle of its meeting. Later that night, a middle-aged man killed his father in Kent.

Martin said domestic violence deaths appear to be trending in the opposite direction from other violent crime, which has been declining. He attributed the disconnect in part to the hidden nature of domestic abuse.

“We know domestic violence is often hidden and isolating and escalating behind closed doors until it reaches a crisis point,” Martin said.

Leticia Figueroa, director of victim services for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, urged community members not to wait if they are worried about someone they know.

“If someone is concerned about a friend, family member, or neighbor, one of the most important things that they can do is connect with a community agency,” Figueroa said.

She pointed to several resources available to King County residents. The DV Hopeline can be reached at (206) 737-0242. For situations involving suicidal behavior, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available for both the person in crisis and their family members.

“988 has someone who has been trained to be able to help a family member navigate these types of situations,” Figueroa said.

Protection orders remain a key legal tool, advocates say

For those seeking legal options, Figueroa said protection orders remain a key tool. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office operates a Protection Order Advocacy Program at (206) 477-1103, as well as an online protection order portal.

“When it comes to a legal option, one of the tools that is available is a protection order,” Figueroa said. “You can call our Protection Order Advocacy Program to connect with an advocate. They can answer questions for you or guide you to the correct place to get started.”

Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, urged people to act immediately if they have concerns.

“There probably are people who are listening to this right now and think, ‘I’m kind of worried about my cousin, or my in-law, or this friend of mine,’” McNerthney said. “Make that call today. Make it before noon, because it’s so easy to say, ‘I’ll do it tomorrow,’ and then weeks or months go by.”

The protection order portal can be found here.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Manda Factor is the co-host of “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio. Follow Manda on X and email her here.

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