Woodland Park Zoo honoring US military with free Veterans Day admission on Nov. 11

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo is honoring the U.S. military and veterans on Veterans Day with free admission on Nov. 11.

According to a press release from the zoo on Tuesday, the zoo extends free admission to all active, retired, reserve and veteran U.S. military personnel who have provided their service to their nation and community. In addition, the former or current military member can bring one guest to the zoo on Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Up to six family members who come to the zoo on Monday could receive $3 off of their admission cost with a valid ID, the zoo said in the press release. The discount will run on Nov. 11 from 9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. with a valid service ID.

Attendees may redeem admission discounts at the zoo’s West Entrance at Phinney Avenue North between North 55th and North 56th streets and South Entrance at North 50th Street and Fremont Avenue North.

For admission prices and tickets, click here. Discount for people with disabilities: $2 off regular admission.

Parking is $8 first two hours and $3 for each additional hour.

“They serve, they defend, they protect, they sacrifice—and Woodland Park Zoo proudly salutes them,” the zoo said in a press release.

