Woodland Park Zoo goose dies in suspected avian flu case

Woodland Park Zoo is ramping up safety measures after a red-breasted goose died in what is the zoo’s first suspected case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu.

The goose, a rare and threatened species, was found dead earlier this week, and preliminary tests received on Nov. 14 resulted in a positive result for HPAI.

This case highlights the rising concerns about HPAI infections among both domestic and wild birds in Western Washington, prompting increased zoo precautions to protect its animals, staff, and visitors.

The zoo has implemented immediate measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Only designated care providers, such as animal keepers and veterinary staff, will have access to the bird enclosures.

Special experiences, private tours, and volunteer activities involving birds are suspended.

Additionally, open-air walk-through aviaries like the Savanna Aviary and Conservation Aviary are closed to the public.

Penguin feeding experiences are also canceled, and ambassador birds will not participate in public performances.

In response to HPAI risks, the zoo has already enacted health precautions for staff working with birds, such as wearing masks, gloves, and using shoe disinfectant baths around bird habitats.

Pool areas in open-topped bird exhibits have been drained to deter wild waterfowl, and free-roaming peacocks have been moved indoors.

Zoo staff and consultants are continually monitoring health conditions to adjust precautions as needed.

Woodland Park Zoo assures guests that the red-breasted geese affected by HPAI are housed in an off-exhibit area, meaning visitors have not had any contact with them.

The remaining geese will be moved to a quarantine area for up to 120 days, where staff in protective gear will monitor them closely.

