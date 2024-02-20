Woodland Park Zoo announces ZooTunes lineup for 2024

SEATTLE — The Woodland Park Zoo announced Tuesday the 2024 lineup for its 40th concert season of ZooTunes, which will feature acts such as The Roots, The Decemberists, and Norah Jones.

All ZooTunes ticket proceeds go back toward fundraising at Woodland Park Zoo and help to support animal care, conservation, and educational programs.

Here’s the lineup for 2024:

June 16 - Cavetown, Mother Mother with Destroy Boys.

June 20 - Car Seat Headrest.

July 21 - The Roots.

July 25 - Violent Femmes.

July 29 - Norah Jones.

July 31 & Aug. 1 - The Decemberists.

Aug. 11 - Sierra Ferrell with Nick Shoulders.

Aug. 12 - The Japanese House.

Aug. 15 - Built to Spill with Yo La Tengo.

Aug. 18 - Waxahatchee with Woods.

Aug. 19 - Alvvays with The Beths.

Aug. 21 - Elle King.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. online only. Tickets will not be available at the zoo and do not include admission to the zoo.

Concerts are held in the North Meadow at the Woodland Park Zoo and will go on, rain or shine, with no refunds or exchanges.

More information can be found at zoo.org/zootunes.

