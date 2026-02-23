Woodland Park Zoo announces 2026 summer concert series lineup

SEATTLE — Calling all Seattle concert-lovers! The Woodland Park Zoo has announced its 2026 summer concert series lineup.

BECU ZooTunes is presented by Carter Subaru and will return for its 42nd year this summer.

“Join us in the meadow for a one-of-a-kind concert experience where great music meets an iconic wild setting in the heart of Seattle,” wrote the Woodland Park Zoo.

Here are the artists and dates:

June 4 — Yacht Rock Revue

June 14 — Belle and Sebastian 30th Anniversary Tour "If You're Feeling Sinister" with Quasi

July 1 — The Revivalists with True Loves

July 19 — Pavement

July 23 — Maren Morris

August 2 — Ani DiFranco with Valerie June

August 6 — Suki Waterhouse

August 9 — The Mountain Goats / The Hold Steady performing "Boys and Girls in America"

August 11 — Jesse Welles

August 13 — Jason Isbell

August 16 — The Beths / Beach Bunny

August 18 — Courtney Barnett w/Built to Spill & Zoh Amba

August 20 — The Breeders with Team Dresch

Woodland Park Zoo added, “ZooTunes is more than music. It’s not just a concert series – it’s a celebration of community, conservation, and connection. Every ticket helps fund Woodland Park Zoo’s exemplary animal care, both local and global wildlife conservation programs and critically important education programs that inspire the next generation of environmental stewards."

Tickets are only available online and will not be sold at the Zoo gates.

For more information and tickets, visit: zoo.org/zootunes

