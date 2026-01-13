Women gives fake name to avoid warrant arrest in Kent, police say

KENT, Wash. — The Kent Police Department (KPD) says a woman tried to fool officers in an attempt to avoid an arrest for a felony warrant.

Last week, an officer saw a driver in a 2000 Lexus sedan driving without their lights on near Southeast 240th Street and State Route 515.

After getting pulled over, the woman didn’t have an ID and instead gave a fake name and date of birth, according to KPD.

That name was tied to a $3,100 warrant for malicious mischief, and she was arrested and brought to jail.

When fingerprinting her in jail, officers identified her with a different name and age. Kent Police say the woman had a felony Department of Corrections warrant.

She was later booked into jail facing an additional charge of providing false information.

©2026 Cox Media Group