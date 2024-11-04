Woman who died after falling from train trestle identified

ELMA, Wash. — 24-year-old Hailey Benjamin from Elma has been identified as the woman who died last month after falling through an old train trestle in Gray Harbor County.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to cover her funeral costs.

“Haley loved animals and was active in 4-H and WAHSET in her teen years,” Bonnie Davis wrote on the fundraising site. “She was sassy, smart, fun to be around, and loved giving hugs.”

Benjamin had recently received her certification as a medical assistant.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called just before 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 for a hiking accident off Kelly Road in the Matlock area.

Callers reported a hunter falling through an old train trestle, down to the riverbank about 100 to 150 feet below.

Deputies and fire personnel had difficulty getting to her because of the steep terrain, and it took them multiple days.

According to the fundraiser, any money left over after Benjamin’s funeral will be donated to search and rescue programs.

