Woman walking service dog robbed at gunpoint in Seattle’s Central District, police say

A woman walking her service dog early Monday morning in Seattle’s Central District was robbed at gunpoint, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said the attack happened around 1:51 a.m. near 11th Avenue and East Fir Street.

The woman told officers she was walking her service dog when a man approached from behind and shoved her to the ground, pushing on her neck and lower back. She fell onto her dog.

The victim told police the man then held a gun to her head and said she could keep the dog but needed to empty her pockets.

She complied, placing her belongings on the ground.

After taking the items, the suspect reportedly pushed her head into the ground before running away, possibly westbound.

Medics evaluated the woman at the scene.

Police searched the area but did not locate the suspect.

The case remains under investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group