Woman threatened with a knife in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 32-year-old man, accused of threatening a woman with a knife in the Little Saigon neighborhood.

It happened on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. on 10th Avenue.

Police believe the man pulled out a knife and threatened a woman after prowling her car, which was parked in a locked parking lot.

According to the police report, the woman felt “terrified and feared for her life.” The man ran off, heading east on South Jackson Street.

An analyst in the Real Time Crime Center reviewed the community space cameras and found the man near South Jackson Street.

Responding officers went to the area and arrested him. The man was booked into the King County Jail.

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