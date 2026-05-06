Central Washington facility catches on fire with 4.5 million gallons of wine inside

MATTAWA, Wash. — A tasting room in Central Washington went up in flames on Tuesday with 4.5 million gallons of wine inside.

It happened at the Central Washington Wine Production Group and Upwest Wine Tasting Room in Mattawa, just off SR 243.

According to the company’s website, they specialize in bulk wine solutions made from grapes in vineyards across the Columbia Valley AVA.

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, someone spotted the flames while driving past the building. That person then drove about one block to the fire station to alert firefighters.

The cause is under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal.

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