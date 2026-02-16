Woman, teenager rescued from Mt. Ellinor by helicopter after fall

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A woman and a teenager were airlifted from Mt. Ellinor late Sunday night after they were both injured while hiking.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched to a report of a 51-year-old woman who had fallen in the avalanche chute along the winter route of Mt. Ellinor at around 1 p.m. yesterday.

The woman was reported to have abdominal injuries with suspected internal bleeding.

It was later determined that a second patient, a 16-year-old boy who was trying to help the woman, was also in need of rescue after injuring his knee.

The King County Sheriff’s Office attempted to access the patients with the Guardian One helicopter, but due to weather conditions, the operation was aborted.

The rescue mission was led by the Mason County Special Operations Team (SORT), alongside Mason County Search & Rescue and Olympic Mountain Rescue. Three separate ground teams from these combined units made their way to the patients on Sunday afternoon.

As of 9 p.m., a United States Coast Guard helicopter was on the scene attempting to airlift both patients. Just half an hour later, the sheriff’s office confirmed that both patients were safely on board the aircraft.

Coast Guard crews airlifted the two from the mountain to Olympia Airport, where they were met by emergency responders from the Tumwater Fire Department and Thurston County Medic One.

Tumwater Fire crews completed medical assessments before taking the two to St. Peter’s Hospital with minor injuries.

We’re grateful for the strong teamwork that helps keep our community safe.

