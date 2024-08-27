Woman standing on I-5 in Pierce County hit, killed by car

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A woman who was standing on Interstate 5 in Pierce County was hit and killed by a car Monday night.

It happened at 10:35 p.m. in the southbound lanes, just north of the Joint Base Lewis-McChord main gate, according to a Washington State Patrol report.

Trooper John Dattilo said a woman was in the left lane when she was hit by a car.

The driver, a Lacey woman, remained at the scene and cooperated. She was not impaired.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. She has yet to be indentified.

The driver and passenger were not hurt.

Some lanes at the scene were closed for nearly 3 hours.





