Woman stabbed in the torso in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are trying to find the person who stabbed a woman in the torso in the Belltown neighborhood.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in an alleyway near 2nd Avenue and Bell Street.

Police and firefighters provided medical aid, and medics took the woman to the Harborview Medical Center. At last check, she is stable and expected to recover.

Officers were unable to find the crime scene. Police are actively searching for the suspect with limited information to go on. She is described as a black female in her 50s, wearing a green hoodie, leopard vest, black pants, beige shoes, and was carrying a tote bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

