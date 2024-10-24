Woman sought in connection to theft in downtown Chelan

CHELAN, Wash. — Chelan County deputies want your help finding a woman suspected of shoplifting in the downtown Chelan area.

“Your assistance is crucial in helping us resolve this case,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday Facebook post showing surveillance photos of the suspect. “If you have any information, please contact us immediately.”

The sheriff’s office thanked citizens who have helped identify other suspects in previous posts.

“We want to send a clear message that criminal activity in Chelan County will not be tolerated. We are committed to identifying those involved in such activities and dealing with them swiftly and effectively,” the post said.





























©2024 Cox Media Group