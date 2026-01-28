Woman, son, and dog fatally shot at home on Key Peninsula, sheriff says

VAUGHN, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a man reported finding his wife, adult son, and dog shot to death at a home on the Key Peninsula on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:27 p.m., deputies responded to the home near Crescent Beach Road Northwest and 73rd Street Court in Vaughn.

PSCO confirmed the woman, son, and their dog were found dead in a bedroom.

The man who called 911 said his son had been struggling with mental health issues as well as addiction and allowed him to stay the night at their house, according to the sheriff’s office.

A gun was found at the scene and there are no other suspects, PSCO says.

This is a developing story.

