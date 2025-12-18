Woman sentenced in the 2016 murder of Indigenous artist found dead in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The Port Angeles Police Department (PAPD) says that a woman was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of George David.

A judge in Clallam County Superior Court sentenced Tina Marie Alcorn after pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge with an enhanced deadly weapon for David’s murder.

David was on his way to see family in British Columbia when he was found dead in a friend’s Port Angeles apartment that he was visiting in March 2016.

A 65-year-old artist and woodcarver from Neah Bay, David was a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation of Vancouver Island.

The case went cold until PAPD reached out for assistance from the Attorney General’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Cold Case Investigations Unit in 2024.

Alcorn was flagged as a suspect in David’s murder in April 2016.

However, there was insufficient evidence to charge her with any crime.

Alcon was later extradited to Arkansas on a felony warrant.

MMIWP Investigators eventually found probable cause to arrest Alcon for David’s murder after conducting an investigation.

David’s granddaughter spoke during the sentencing, along with other family members who were there.

“My dad was a master carver,” Maria David said. “There are two half-finished puppets my dad was carving, that were to be used as a means of Indian Storytelling. But that never got to happen. I just have half-finished carvings that never got to become puppets and tell their stories. Indian artwork is a way for us to tell our stories. And his stories can no longer be told, and we will never be able to see any of my dad’s artwork again. Silver engraving, masks, totem poles, rattles, prints. It’s all silent now.”

