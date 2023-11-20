Woman says she was held against her will in Gig Harbor home for days

A suspect is dead after a woman who said she was held against her will for “multiple days” at a Gig Harbor home escaped, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

At about 10:03 a.m. on Nov. 18, a 27-year-old woman showed up at a home in the 10800 block of Sehmel Drive.

Police say she had several deep cuts to her head.

According to police, she told the homeowners she had escaped from a home nearby where she had been held against her will for “multiple days.”

She said an older man had beaten her just before she fled the home.

According to police, the woman said she had been picked up by the man at an unknown location in either King or Thurston County a few days before she escaped.

She said that she did not know the man.

The woman also admitted to using drugs.

While the woman was transported to a hospital, officers found blood on the porch outside the home she said she had been kept.

After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home where they found the body of a 66-year-old man, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There was additional evidence that someone attempted to start a fire inside the home.

While the investigation is ongoing, police believe there is no one else involved in this incident.

