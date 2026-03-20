Woman saved from trailer fire in Marysville after neighbors hear explosion

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A woman in her 60s was rushed to the hospital after her travel trailer caught on fire in Marysville.

The Marysville Fire District responded to the fire on West Lake Goodwin Road around 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion and saw flames coming from the trailer.

The woman was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.

Firefighters contained the flames and kept the fire from spreading.

The cause remains under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cost of damages is yet to be determined.

“Recreational vehicles should undergo regular safety checks to make sure that all systems are working correctly,” the Marysville Fire District shared. “Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly to ensure early warning in an emergency. Plan at least two ways out and keep exits clear at all times, since fires can spread quickly in small spaces. Keep a fire extinguisher easily accessible- quick action can make all the difference.”

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