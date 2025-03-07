Woman, neighbor attacked with axe in Skagit County

MARBLEMOUNT, Wash. — A woman was injured after she was attacked by a metal baton and an axe in Marblemount, Skagit County.

According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 28, a 45-year-old woman came onto a property on S. Cascade Road looking for a friend when she was attacked by two men who live at the property.

It’s unclear what led up to the attack.

A neighbor heard the attack and went to intervene. He had large gashes on his head, mostly likely from the axe and baton, and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

The woman had an injury to her finger.

A GoFundMe has been created to help with her medical bills.

A 59-year-old man was taken into custody without incident when deputies arrived on the property. The other suspect, a 32-year-old man, could not be located.

He was later found at Inspire Church at Marblemount. When deputies tried to approach him, he ran off, but deputies kept him in sight. A K-9 was deployed to take him down, but the suspect hit the dog with a hard object.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

The K-9 was seen by a vet after the incident as a precaution. He is expected back to work for his normal duties.

The 32-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, harming a police dog, and resisting arrest. The 59-year-old was booked for two counts of first-degree assault.

























©2025 Cox Media Group