Woman killed in Renton drive-by shooting identified

RENTON, Wash. — A woman shot to death Monday in the Renton Highlands has been identified.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office says 20-year-old Merly Tahiry Herrera Moreno died after she was shot in the chest.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Shelton Avenue Northeast.

According to Renton Police, someone tried to drive her to the hospital, when they flagged down officers in front of the Renton Inn, at 219 Sunset Blvd North.

Medical aid was administered, but Moreno died of her injuries.

There is no information at this time about what led up to the shooting or any potential suspects.

