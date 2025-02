KINGSTON, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide in Kingston.

Deputies say a woman was found dead on Virginia Avenue NE, which is across the sound from Carkeek Park in north Seattle.

It’s unclear where the woman was found, but deputies said her estranged husband is in custody.

The area is closed off while deputies investigate the crime scene.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.





