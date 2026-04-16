Police: Caregiver arrested for stealing $78k and house from 96-year-old

The Centralia Police Department (CPD) says they have arrested the caregiver of a 96-year-old woman with dementia for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the patient.

CPD says on April 8, 2026, they responded to concerns from neighbors and Adult Protective Services (APS) about a 96-year-old with dementia.

They say their investigation revealed that Kristine Hughey, 58, of California, had been acting as the victim’s caregiver and roommate since the middle of 2025.

Police say Hughey obtained a Durable Power of Attorney over the victim in September 2025.

They also say Hughey transferred the deed to the victim’s Centralia home into her own name via a quitclaim deed, claiming it as a “gift.”

CPD says bank records show Hughey gained control of the accounts, and approximately $78,000 was withdrawn or spent between September 2025 and March 2026.

They say the transactions include more than $21,400 in cash withdrawals, tens of thousands of dollars in purchases on horse-related items, dining out, travel, entertainment, and transfers to out-of-state individuals.

The victim told detectives she did not authorize large cash withdrawals or personal purchases.

She’d believed the Power of Attorney and property transfer were intended only to allow Hughey to handle household bills and for inheritance after her death.

CPD says Hughey has a criminal history involving fraud, forgery, theft, and identity-related offenses in California, Colorado, Oregon, Maryland, Michigan, and Nevada.

Hughey was arrested and booked into Lewis County Jail for forgery, identity theft, theft from a vulnerable adult, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

She will be arraigned in court on April 23, 2026.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Centralia Police Department at (360) 330-7680.

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