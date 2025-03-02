Woman killed in Kent rollover crash

KENT, Wash. — A woman has died following a rollover crash in Kent early morning Sunday.

She was identified as 21-year-old Siham I. Hassan of Federal Way, who was driving north on I-5 near 272nd Street.

An initial report from the Washington State Patrol said that Hassan hit another vehicle, then rolled multiple times and landed on its wheels on the roadway just after midnight.

The report shows that she was transported to Harborview Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital, she was not wearing a seatbelt according to WSP.

The driver of the second car was injured, his car came to a stop in a ditch on the left side of the roadway.

All lanes of I-5 going north were blocked for nearly three and a half hours.









