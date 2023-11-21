Woman involved in East Bremerton standoff with murder suspect dies

A standoff in East Bremerton ended Friday morning with law enforcement shooting and killing a murder suspect.

The suspect, later identified by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office as 49-year-old Shaun Luzama of Bremerton, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators also said a woman was shot and rushed to the hospital. She later died from her injury.

The woman, later identified by the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office as 47-year-old Denise Pangelinan of Bremerton, died of a single gunshot wound. It is unknown if she was shot by Luzama or the police.

The situation started around 12:10 a.m., when deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department went to the home in East Bremerton in the 3000 block of Forest Drive to serve an arrest warrant to Luzama, who investigators say was involved in an earlier homicide in Pierce County.

Kitsap County SWAT and Washington State Patrol SWAT, and the FBI also responded.

“We had a lot of officers here for this incident for good reason,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss. “We were dealing with a dangerous person and we didn’t want him to flee.”

The scene easily brought out more than 20 police vehicles.

Moss said investigators used every method available to try to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. However, around 3 a.m., investigators say the suspect started shooting at deputies.

The shots woke up people in the neighborhood.

“It’s like a war zone out here – bam, bam, bam, bam! And you hear the flash bangs and there was police everywhere!” said neighbor Tim DeBoard.

He said he heard dozens of gunshots.

After that, Moss says the suspect kept opening fire throughout the night and morning. KIRO 7 crews heard several additional gunshots around 9:30 a.m.

“The suspect was using a rifle and pistol. We don’t know how many weapons, but he’s been shooting for quite some time, so we believe he has more ammunition than what’s in those guns,” Moss said.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said the danger of the situation prompted deputies to evacuate nearby residents.

At 10:03 a.m., something triggered law enforcement to shoot the man, killing him. WSP said it was troopers with its SWAT team that opened fire.

