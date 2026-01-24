Woman injured in Belltown shooting

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 19-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood on Friday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:37 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Wall Street. SPD believes the incident stemmed from a disturbance after an event close to the scene.

Police say a man opened fire toward the event venue, hitting the woman and the building before he left the scene.

The man has not been arrested, according to SPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

