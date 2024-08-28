Woman in her 80s killed inside Burien home in apparent drive-by shooting

BURIEN, Wash. — A woman in her 80s is dead after gunshots ripped through her Burien home early Wednesday in an apparent drive-by shooting.

At 2 a.m., King County deputies were called to a home at 10th Avenue and South 130th Place for reports of a shooting.

Neighbors had reported hearing numerous gunshots.

Deputies arrived to find several rounds had hit a home. Inside, deputies found a woman in her 80s with at least one gunshot wound.

Though medics and deputies tried to save her life, she did not survive.

More than 70 evidence markers littered the scene, where King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crime detectives and the King County Medical Examiner are investigating.









©2024 Cox Media Group