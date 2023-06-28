Woman found shot near Auburn condos later dies

AUBURN, Wash. — Detectives are looking into leads after a woman was fatally shot near some condos in Auburn early Wednesday.

Auburn police said they received reports of a shooting near the Greentree Condominiums — which are in the 2700 block of 18th Street Southeast — at 4:13 a.m. The complex is not far from the Muckleshoot Casino.

Officers arrived to find a woman with at least one gunshot wound. Though attempts were made to save her, she was later pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested.

If you have information about the shooting, call the Auburn Police Department Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

