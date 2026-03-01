Woman found passed out with weapons in Seattle grocery store parking lot

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that officers arrested a suspect and searched his car after he passed out in a running car.

The woman was found at around 6:30 p on Saturday in the car, slumped over while it was running.

Police say that when officers walked up to the car, they saw a gun sitting in the seat next to her. They then called for backup and removed the woman from the car.

She was later placed in custody.

When the officers asked for her information, she gave them a fake name and identification.

During a search of the car, police found a hammer, a large butcher knife, and a wig.

The suspect was arrested for the gun, Department of Corrections warrant, and suspicion of identity theft.

Police say they are waiting for the car to be searched thoroughly before additional charges are applied.

