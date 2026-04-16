Fight outside U-District Safeway ends in shooting, 1 injured

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A shooting occurred after a fight broke out at a Safeway in Seattle’s University District Wednesday afternoon, injuring one person.

“At about 3:17 p.m., dispatchers received a report of a shooting in the 4700 block of Brooklyn Ave. N.E.,” Seattle Police Department (SPD) Officer Brian Pritchard told KIRO Newsradio. “Officers arrived and found that a man who was shot had left the scene.”

According to SPD, two males were involved in a fight outside of the Safeway, located at 4732 Brooklyn Avenue in Seattle. One male pulled out a firearm and shot the other male, striking him in the mid-thigh area.

The suspect who fired a gunshot then got into a vehicle and left northbound on Brooklyn Avenue N.E.

“The male who was shot, he actually made his way into the store and sat down briefly before returning to his vehicle and leaving in the same direction as a suspect,” Pritchard added.

SPD currently has no victim or suspect, as of this reporting, but nearby hospitals have been notified that there could be a victim who might arrive with a gunshot wound.

KIRO Newsradio has a reporter at the scene to provide more details on the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

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