Woman found dead at Kent park; death investigated as potential homicide

A 47-year-old Renton woman was found dead early Wednesday at a Kent park, and police are investigating the case as a potential homicide, according to the Kent Police Department.

Kent patrol officers and Puget Sound Fire were sent to Kaibara Park, 212 Second Avenue North, around 3:50 a.m. for a report of a possible overdose.

A 911 caller told dispatchers he was walking through the park when he saw two people unconscious on the ground.

He tried to check on them, but they did not respond.

He then went to a nearby business to have someone call 911 before returning to the park to help officers find the two people.

An officer arrived within minutes and found a 53-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman, both from Renton.

Police said the man had a head injury. He was breathing but unable to speak.

The woman, who was next to him, had a significant head injury and was not responsive.

Puget Sound Fire crews provided lifesaving medical aid to the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

The Kent Police Department’s Detective Unit is handling the death investigation.

While the cause of death has not been determined, police said the case is being investigated as a potential homicide.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 or email KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.

©2026 Cox Media Group