Woman found dead after late-night apartment fire in Lynnwood

A woman was found dead after a late-night apartment fire in Lynnwood, according to South County Fire, and a man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were called just before 11:40 p.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building in the 16000 block of 44th Avenue West.

Crews arrived about six minutes later and found heavy fire conditions, with flames moving from the first floor up to the second floor of the building.

Because of the intensity of the fire, commanders requested a second alarm to bring in additional help.

Firefighters located a woman in her 30s on the first floor of the building, where she was pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to Swedish Hospital Mill Creek.

Fire officials said he was later released.

No other injuries were reported.

More than 70 firefighters responded, including crews from Everett Fire, Mukilteo Fire and Bothell Fire.

Firefighters said icy conditions on the roof made the response more difficult as crews worked to stop the fire from spreading.

Eight apartment units were damaged, and 12 people — including children — were forced out of their homes.

Support 7 was called in to help residents displaced by the fire.

While South County Fire crews handled the incident, North County Fire and Tulalip Bay Fire provided coverage for other emergencies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office, with assistance from South County Fire.

