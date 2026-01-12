Woman, firefighter injured during Beacon Hill condo fire

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says an 87-year-old woman was rescued from a condo fire in Beacon Hill that took two hours to extinguish.

Fire crews received calls about a fire in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

At 12:03 a.m., fire crews were told that the fire was actually on 13th Ave. S. near E. Olive St. in Beacon Hill.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke that had spread to other units in the building.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the fire.

SFD eventually issued an alert message telling nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smoke from the fire.

The fire wasn’t extinguished until 2:16 p.m.

Crews treated the 87-year-old woman and took her to Harborview Medical Center.

Another woman was evaluated at the scene but didn’t require hospitalization.

However, one firefighter was injured and was also taken to Harborview.

SFD stressed the importance of closing doors to keep fires from spreading and to give a complete accurate address to 911 dispachers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

