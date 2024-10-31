Woman dead after falling 200 feet down railroad trestle, carried down river in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On October 29, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team along with neighboring departments answered calls of a woman who had fallen into a river.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, The woman was walking with her family on an abandoned railroad trestle when a wooden tie broke and she fell into the river below.

Deputies estimate she fell around 200 feet and was carried down the river to an area that could not be reached with vehicles.

Two dive teams loaded their raft and began to conduct their search through difficult terrain and shallow water, TCSO wrote.

A drone was launched to help with the search and the woman was eventually found but was not alive.

Lacey Fire’s Rescue 31 used a crane to bring the woman up.

The Gray’s Harbor County Coroner took the woman’s body for examination and will determine the cause of death.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Thurston County body recovered Photo from Thurston County Sheriff.









©2024 Cox Media Group