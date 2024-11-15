Woman crossing busy Everett highway hit, killed by car

EVERETT, Wash. — A woman was killed when a driver hit her as she was crossing a street in Everett Thursday night.

It happened on Evergreen Way/Highway 99 near Center Road shortly before 10 p.m. It’s a busy area with many businesses.

The accident occurred in the area of a strip mall with several businesses including Bento Time, El Taco Boom, Just Smile Dental, Freeway Insurance, and others.

According to the Everett Fire Department, when medics and Everett Police arrived, they found a woman down in the road. Medics tried to save her life, but she couldn’t be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was 34.

The northbound lanes of Evergreen Way were closed for several hours between Airport Road and Center Road while the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit investigated.

Detectives said they believed the woman was crossing the highway mid-block, outside of a crosswalk, when she was hit. The driver who struck the woman remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The lanes reopened at around 12:20 a.m. Friday.













