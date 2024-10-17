Woman charged in deadly Enumclaw crash has history of driving violations

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — A 63-year-old woman named Michelle Oster was charged Wednesday for a deadly crash that happened on State Route 410 in Enumclaw.

It happened Sunday near the Mud Mountain Dam Recreation area.

Two people died and two others were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Three dogs were also taken to a nearby veterinarian to be evaluated.

According to court documents, Oster faces two charges of vehicular homicide and two charges of vehicular assault.

Witnesses said Oster was driving aggressively and tried to pass a row of about 8 to 10 cars in a no-passing zone. They told law enforcement that she swerved when she saw a car coming at her and hit the rear end of another, causing a chain reaction.

Documents state she told investigators she was “in a hurry” to get home and she appeared more concerned with retrieving her vape pen from her vehicle than the state of the victims.

“She seemed annoyed and dismissive at the scene,” the documents read.

Oster has a history of driving violations.

According to court documents, she has a history of speeding 17 miles per hour over the limit, reckless driving, driving with a license suspended, driving under the influence, theft, and negligent driving.

Oster will enter a plea on Oct. 30.

